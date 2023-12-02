Right narrative aligning with Bharat's real values getting created in country: RSS leader

In his address, he said "the narrative that is not in accordance with Bharat and does not complement its 'dharma', nationalism, social traditions and something that which is divisive and spreads hate was created, which has led to confusion among people and 'three to four generations were away from the true ideas of this soil."

Noting that at all those times there were people who tried to remind about the original idea of this land and its culture, Hosabale further said they were not accepted to be the mainstream ideologues and were discarded as a fringe idea by them.