Rights body highlights Assam model to curb child marriages

Data from NCRB shows that out of the 63,513 children rescued from kidnapping or abduction in 2022, as many as 15,748 (25%) had been taken away for the purpose of either 'marriage' or 'illicit intercourse'. "Of this, 15,142 children recovered in 2022 were kidnapped solely for the purpose of marriage. In 2022, 13,981 cases were reported for the offence of kidnapping and abduction of a minor girl to compel her marriage, compared to 11,236 in 2020. This highlights a 24% increase in the number of minor girls being kidnapped or abducted for the purpose of marriage during 2020-22," the report said.