Rita Joshi to Gaurav Vallabh: Congress spokespersons who now sing tunes of saffron party

Politics, with its labyrinthine twists and turns, often paints a vivid portrait of human ambition and ideological evolution. In recent years, the Indian political landscape has witnessed a notable phenomenon - the departure of Congress stalwarts who have ditched the grand old party and embraced the saffron fold.

Gaurav Vallabh, a familiar name in Congress circles, recently made headlines by bidding adieu to the party and swiftly embracing the saffron hues of the BJP within hours of resignation.

Vallabh, a former professor at XLRI Jamshedpur known for his quirky critiques of BJP policies, candidly expressed his grievances, citing the 'lack of direction within the Congress ranks.' In his resignation letter to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh articulated his discomfort with the party's rhetoric. "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party."