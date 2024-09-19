Home
Riyad Mathew elected chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 22:15 IST

New Delhi: Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor and director of the Malayala Manorama Group, has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for 2024-25, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Other office bearers :

Deputy Chairman : Karunesh Bajaj of ITC Limited, Secretary : Mohit Jain of Bennett Coleman & Co. Limited, Treasurer : Vikram Sakhuja of Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Members : Pratap G Pawar of Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd., Shailesh Gupta of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., Praveen Someshwar of HT Media Ltd., Dhruba Mukherjee of ABP Pvt. Ltd., Karan Darda of Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd., and Girish Agarwal of DB Corp Limited.

Published 18 September 2024, 22:15 IST
