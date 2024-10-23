Home
Road ministry decides to double 'defect liability period' under EPC contracts to 10 years

Currently, under EPC projects, the responsibility for maintenance of national highways lies with the government after the defect liability period (5 years) is over.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 14:03 IST

Comments
Published 23 October 2024, 14:03 IST
India NewsNitin Gadkari

