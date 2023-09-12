Home
Homeindia

Road Transport ministry disposes of 17,000 public grievances between November 22 and August 23

Last Updated 11 September 2023, 20:03 IST

As many as 17,000 public grievances have been disposed of by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) between November 2022 and August 2023.      

Another 50 PMO (Prime Minister Office) references and 2,366 public grievance Appeals have been addressed from November 2022 to August 2023, the Ministry said in a statement.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways disposes of 17,009 Public Grievances, 50 PMO references and 2,366 Public Grievance Appeals from November 2022 to August 2023," the statement said.          

The Ministry said it also disposed of 573 MP (member of parliament) references, 36 Parliamentary assurances and 21 IMC references (Cabinet proposals), during the period.

The Ministry further said that a 'Special Campaign 3.0' will also begin from 2 - 31 October 2023 for institutionalizing Swachhata (cleanliness) and minimizing pendency in the Ministry and its subordinate offices including NHAI and NHIDCL.

During this campaign, special attention will be given to field / outstation offices in addition to the Ministries / Departments and their attached  / subordinate offices. The offices have been asked to designate a senior officer as nodal officer, who will be responsible for implementation and coordination of the campaign.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) would be the nodal Department for monitoring and implementation of the campaign. The Government organized Special Campaigns in 2021 and 2022 as well, it said.

(Published 11 September 2023, 20:03 IST)
India NewsRoad Transport ministry

