Row erupts with China over discrimination against Indian athletes from Arunachal at Asian Games

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced that some Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh had been discriminated against and denied entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and slammed Beijing for said differential treatment.

"In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, adding that a "strong protest has been lodged in New Delhi and Beijing against China's deliberate and selective obstruction of some of our sportspersons."

"China’s action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states," Bagchi asserted.

"Further, as a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interests," he added.

