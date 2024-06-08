Row over Jayant Chaudhary's seat at NDA meet

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhury not getting a place at the high table at the NDA alliance meeting was mocked by his former allies in the I.N.D.I.A alliance who said that the RLD leader with 2 LS MPs sat in the back benches while single MP parties shared stage with Prime Minister Modi.
The row erupted when pictures from the NDA parliamentary party meeting showed RLD leader did not get a seat at the dais while other allies shared the stage with Modi.
RLD switched over to the NDA just ahead of the elections and won two seats in alliance with the BJP in UP.
Smaller parties with Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal and Bihar’s Jitan Ram Manjhi were seated on the dais at the meeting of NDA allies at Parliament’s Central Hall, while Jayant who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP sat with MPs.
Taking a dig at the RLD leaders, the Samajwadi Party from its social media handles shared pictures of Jayant while mocking him for not being "not given a place on the stage.”
Published 08 June 2024, 00:25 IST