<p>With the RSS completing 100 years, its chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday addressed people from the stages of Nagpur in Maharashtra. In his speech, Bhagwat focused on key topics in and around India, including said the unforgettable Pahalgam horror, Nepal unrest, and more. </p><p>Former president Ram Nath Kovind was present as the chief guest at the RSS centenary event.</p>.<p>Bhagwat recalled how tourists where shot dead after asking for their religion by terrorists. "Pahalgam incident led to grief across the country. The govt, our Army gave a befitting reply to Pahalgam horror (Op Sindoor). We displayed unity; and the event taught us that if we keep friendly terms with everyone, we need to still be cautious and vigilant about our own security.</p>.RSS at 100: Key milestones in Sangh’s century-long journey.<p>The RSS supremo called violent protests in Nepal that shook the government there as "unproductive". During his recent speech, he threw light on the unrest in the neighbouring country, and said, "It sometimes happens that the government is not standing with its people or taking decisions for their welfare, and it leads to discontent in the public. However, the dissatisfaction must not be expressed this way (protest). It is just unproductive to put out the disagreement with govt in such manner."</p>.<p>He slammed US tariffs and pressed upon PM Modi's call for 'Swadeshi'. Claiming that the US government laid down the tariff policy keeping in mind their own interest, he said, "We must focus on self-reliance and swadeshi." Bhagwat further mentioned that it is equally crucial to continuing diplomatic ties with friendly nations, but "on our terms, not under pressure." "Dependence should not turn into compulsion," he<strong> </strong>emphasised.</p>.<p>"Today America is developed and considered ideal. If India aims to follow and live a life like US, then experts say that it would require 5 more earths. "(Vikas kaise hoga) How will this progress happen? It won't," the RSS leader remarked earlier on Thursday. </p>.<p>Bhagwat also addressed the current plight of Himalayas. He called the environmental concerns in the hills were a "warning bell" for immediate action. In his "Khatre ki ghanti" comment, he drew attention at the natural calamites the region has been facing, like irregular rainfall, landslides, and shrinking glaciers intensifying.</p>.<p>The RSS was founded on Dussehra (September 27) in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a physician from Maharashtra.</p>