RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cautions Sanskar Bharati against attempts to alter culture

He said Sanskar Bharati will need a collection of artists for the growth of its own culture.

The collection of artists should be such that it can guide the world culture, Bhagwat added.

Predicting that the country will rise and identify itself, he said India's "self" has returned with the arrival of Ram Lalla in the newly-built temple in Ayodhya.

"Though 75 years have lapsed since India got its independence, it took a lot of time for the rise of the 'swa' (self) in 'swatantra' (independence) or the Indianness of India among the masses in the form of self-esteem," Bhagwat said.

He alleged that Indianness in every aspect was neglected either by the governments or the people.

However, that neglect had ended with the Akhil Bharatiya Kalasadhak Sangam organised by Sanskar Bharati, Bhagwat noted.

Underlining the importance of art and music in one's life, the RSS supremo quoted a Sanskrit verse, which meant that a man without music and art is an animal without a tail.