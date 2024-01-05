RSS to invite Hindu, Jain and Buddhist saints to Ram Temple inauguration

Till now, for the consecration ceremony on January 22, the temple trust has sent out invites to several people including temple movement stalwarts L K Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Congress’s Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as businessmen Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata. In addition to that Bollywood stars including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and Akshay Kumar, as well as cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have received invites.