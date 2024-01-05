RSS to invite Hindu, Jain and Buddhist saints to Ram Temple inauguration

New Delhi: Top leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a programme at its headquarters at Udasin Ashram in Delhi on Friday to invite Hindu, Jain and Buddhist saints to the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The programme, to be held with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, will be carried out by a Hindu saint, Swami Raghunandan.
In a briefing last week, Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said that around 4,000 saints and 2,200 other guests have been invited to the ceremony.
Till now, for the consecration ceremony on January 22, the temple trust has sent out invites to several people including temple movement stalwarts L K Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Congress’s Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as businessmen Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata. In addition to that Bollywood stars including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and Akshay Kumar, as well as cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have received invites.
The RSS and the VHP has also started a door-to-door campaign called Akshat, through which it is distributing rice and a photo of Ram across households from January 1 to 15.