<p>New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that unlike the Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya, the saffron outfit will not support any movement for the Kashi and Mathura temples. </p><p>Speaking at the three-day lecture series event to mark the RSS's centenary year held at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday, Bhagwat said that while the RSS will not join any such movements, swayamsewak are free to join them. </p><p>"The RSS doesn't join temple movements; the only one that the RSS joined was the Ram temple movement, and we saw it to its conclusion. The Sangh will not join any more (temple) movements … In the Hindu mindset, Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya hold great significance – two as birthplaces and one as a place of residence. And so, the Hindu society will have an urge for these places," Bhagwat said. </p><p><br>He added that while the outfit will not join these movements, the swayamsevaks can. "The RSS will not be a part of these movements, but the swayamsevaks are free to join," he said. </p><p>He added that while Hindus should not look for temples in all places, Muslims should let go of these three for brotherhood. "We should not look for shivling or mandir in all places, and if I, as the head of a Hindu organisation, is making this announcement, the other side should also let go of these three. This will be a big step for brotherhood," Bhagwat said. </p><p>The RSS had reserved the last day of the three-day interaction for questions and feedback. RSS leaders said that they had received 218 questions and 148 feedback; dividing the question into 21 broad sections. </p> <p>In his interaction, Bhagwat also spoke about differences with the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that while there is "matbhed" (difference of opinion), there is no "mudbhed" (clash). "Our swayamsevaks don't believe in 'isms', it might appear that we may be at loggerheads but that is not the case, we might have struggles not quarrels … the goal is the same," Bhagwat said. </p>