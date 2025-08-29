Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

RSS will not support movement for Kashi and Mathura temples, says Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS chief however clarified that swayamsewaks are free to join any of the the movements.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 08:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 08:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsmathuraRSSMohan BhagwatKashi

Follow us on :

Follow Us