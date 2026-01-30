RTI in danger? Congress, activists slam Economic Survey’s bid to 'dilute' act; says 'no evidence' that law restricts officers
Tabled in Parliament on Thursday, the survey quoted the restrictions provided in the transparency laws in Sweden, United States and United Kingdom to argue for similar provisions in the RTI Act, while insisting that it is "not an argument for secrecy by default".
The Economic Survey has called for "re-examination" of the Right to Information Act.
It also suggests a possible "Ministerial veto" to withhold information and wants to explore the possibility of shielding public service records, transfers and staff reports of bureaucrats from