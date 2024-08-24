Ruling BJP course corrects to avoid repeat of Lok Sabha polls' setback in 5 upcoming state elections

New Delhi: A reduced number in Lok Sabha and elections in five states in the next six months have prompted the ruling BJP to accelerate a course correction in its policy direction, with the latest move being the introduction of the unified pension scheme.

If it sought to address the I.N.D.I.A bloc’s onslaught on quota issue by scrapping the lateral entry scheme last week, the BJP government on Saturday sought to blunt the Opposition battle cry to bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) by not insisting on Centre's favoured New Pension Scheme (NPS).

These two “U-turns”, as the Opposition calls it, in less than three months of Modi’s third term have predecessors in the decisions to restore indexation, which was scrapped in Budget, and putting the Broadcasting Bill on the backburner.

The decision to send the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament, prompted by pressure from allies TDP and JD(U), is also seen as changing the dynamics of power because of BJP's reduced numbers in the Lok Sabha.