Russia builds secret trade route with India to acquire critical goods for its war in Ukraine: Report

Russia has built a covert trade route to acquire critical electronics from India for its war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing leaked government documents and anonymous sources.
According to the report, Russia has secretly acquired sensitive goods in India and considered establishing facilities there to support its war against Ukraine.
The publication reported that Moscow has planned to spend approximately Rs 8,400 crore on securing critical electronics and dual-use technologies, bypassing Western export controls. These components, including parts for telecommunication, server and other complex electronic equipment, have both civilian and military applications, making them subject to Western export controls.
According to FT, Moscow-based Consortium for Foreign Economic Activity and International Interstate Cooperation in Industry (Ved MMKP)'s report detailed the plans to carry out transactions through a “closed payment system" between Russian and Indian companies to evade Western scrutiny. An unnamed Western official described the consortium as a likely “front” for Russian intelligence.
Russia viewed India as an alternative market for crucial components and explored investment in Indo-Russia electronics development, even as India strengthened ties with the US under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Russia has amassed Indian rupees from booming oil sales to India amid sanctions, with trade between the two nations almost doubling to $65 billion in 2023.
While it is unclear how Russia executed its covert trade plan, customs filings show that Indian exports of sensitive electronics, as listed in the Ved MMKP’s report, increased significantly from mid-2022, the FT report said.
Published 04 September 2024, 13:44 IST