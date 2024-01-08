'Saahasi: Dateline Singapore': Short film explores reportage of 2012 Delhi gangrape

Singapore: A group of 20 Singapore-based Indian professionals have joined hands for a short film, narrating how two journalists belonging to different schools of thought reported about the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim who was airlifted from New Delhi to a hospital in the city state in an effort to save her life.

Titled Saahasi: Dateline Singapore, the 27-minute short is directed and produced by Zafar Anjum. It was released on YouTube on January 5.

According to Anjum, the idea of "Saahasi" came from Singaporean journalist Gurdip Singh.