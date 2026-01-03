Menu
Sacred relics of Buddha not merely artefacts, but part of India's revered heritage: PM Modi

Inaugurating the grand international exposition of the sacred Piprahwa Relics, which were discovered in 1898, Modi said Bhagwan Buddha belongs to everyone and unites all the people.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 08:40 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 08:40 IST
