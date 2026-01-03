<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday said the wisdom and path shown by Bhagwan Buddha belong to all of humanity and his sacred relics are not merely artefacts but part of India's revered heritage.</p><p>Inaugurating the grand international exposition of the sacred Piprahwa Relics, which were discovered in 1898, Modi said Bhagwan Buddha belongs to everyone and unites all the people.</p><p>"For India, the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha are not merely artefacts, they are a part of our revered heritage and an inseparable part of our civilisation," the prime minister said at the event here in the presence of Buddhist scholars, diplomats and other guests.</p>.'Epoch-making milestone': PM Modi congratulates BJP leadership, workers on Thiruvananthapuram Corporation victory.<p>After a wait of one and a quarter centuries, he said, India's heritage has returned, and India's sacred legacy has come back home.</p><p>The wisdom and path shown by Bhagwan Buddha belong to all of humanity, he said.</p><p>Modi also thanked the Godrej Group for ensuring that the relics of Buddha return to his homeland.</p><p>The Piprahwa Relics hold a central place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism.</p><p>The relics are among the earliest and most historically significant deposits directly connected to Bhagwan Buddha, according to an official statement.</p><p>Archaeological evidence associates the Piprahwa site with ancient Kapilavastu, widely identified as the place where Bhagwan Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.</p>