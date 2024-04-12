Saddened by demise of ex-Odisha minister Kamala Das: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of ex-Odisha minister Kamala Das and extended condolences to her family members.

Das died at a hospital in Cuttack in the early hours of Friday, her family said. He was 79.

"Saddened by the demise of senior political leader Dr. Kamala Das, who served as minister in Odisha government. In her long public career, she continuously worked for the progress of Odisha and its people. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family members and followers," Murmu said in a post on X.