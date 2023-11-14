JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy dies at 75

According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.
Last Updated 14 November 2023, 18:23 IST

Follow Us

 Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday, according to a company statement.

He was 75.

According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated, it added.

"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 November 2023, 18:23 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsSahara GroupSubrata Roy

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT