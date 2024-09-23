Sainik schools to give new direction to society: Rajnath Singh

Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said Sainik schools will give fresh impetus to efforts to give a new direction to society and instil values like discipline, patriotism and courage in their students.

Singh was speaking at the inauguration programme of Shri Bhawani Niketan Sainik School here.

"Sainik schools don't just give bookish knowledge to students but also try to inculcate commitment towards values in them. Sainik schools instil values like discipline, patriotism and courage in their students.