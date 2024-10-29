Home
Sardar Patel deprived of Bharat Ratna for long, efforts made to erase his legacy: Amit Shah

Shah said the people of the country are now united and have dedicated themselves to fulfilling the prime minister's dream of turning India into a fully developed nation by 2047.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 04:00 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 04:00 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsSardar Patel

