Lottery company 'Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited' has emerged as the biggest electoral bond donor, donating Rs 1,368 crore to the Indian political parties. Owned by Santiago Martin, the lottery company is headquartered in Coimbatore.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), popularly known as Megha, ranks second on the list with a whopping donation of Rs 966 crore.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Qwik Supply Chain, a Reliance group privately held company, is the third largest donor with Rs 410 crore.
Credit: Vegith Global Services Pvt. Ltd.
Haldia Energy Limited (HEL), a fully integrated power utility of the flagship RP-SG group of companies, has emerged as forth biggest electoral bond donor, donating Rs 375 crore.
Fifth on the list is the multinational mining conglomerate, Vedanta Limited. The company has donated Rs 399 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@vedanta_group
One of India's largest iron ore mining companies, Essel Mining & Industries Limited (EMIL) is the sixth biggest electoral bond donor. The company has donated Rs 224.5 crore to Indian political parties.
Seventh on the list is Western UP Power Transmission Company Ltd, the company has donated around Rs 220 crore through electoral bonds.
Bharti Airtel Limited, commonly known as Airtel, is the eighth highest donor on the list. The multinational telecommunications company has donated Rs 198 through electoral bonds.
East India's largest FMCG company, Keventer Food Park Infrastructure has donated Rs 195 crore through electoral bonds and ranks ninth on the list.
With Rs 192.42 crore donation through electoral bonds, Kolkata-based company MKJ Enterprises rounds of the top ten list of biggest electoral bond donor as the date released by the Election Commission of India on its website. The Company has been trading in stainless steel for over a decade having handled substantial domestic business.
(Published 15 March 2024, 07:32 IST)