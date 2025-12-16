Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC agrees to hear Justice Yashwant Varma's plea challenging constitution of inquiry panel

The inquiry committee comprises Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior Karnataka High Court advocate B V Acharya.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJudge

Follow us on :

Follow Us