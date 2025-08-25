Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC Collegium picks up CJs of Bombay, Patna HCs for elevation as top court judge

If the two appointments are cleared, the SC will work with sanctioned strength of 34 judges.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 12:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 12:26 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBombay High CourtPatna High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us