Homeindia

SC declines PIL seeking independent audit of source code of EVM

The Supreme Court said that the petitioner had placed no actionable material before the court to show that Election Commission of India had acted in breach of its constitutional mandate.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 06:31 IST

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a PIL seeking an independent audit of the source code of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), reported PTI.

The Supreme Court said that the petitioner had placed no actionable material before the court to show that Election Commission of India had acted in breach of its constitutional mandate.

SC added that ultimately placing the source code audit in the public domain intervened with the policy issue and they were not inclined to interfere in this policy issue.

More to follow...

(Published 22 September 2023, 06:31 IST)
India NewsElection Commission of IndiaEC

