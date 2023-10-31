SC defers hearing on bail plea of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to December 1

The top court had earlier asked Singhal whether the allegation of breach of her privacy during treatment at a hospital could be a ground to grant her bail. Luthra had told the court her privacy was breached when photographs of her room were leaked while she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

"My client has been in custody for over 200 days and she is in judicial custody. She was taken to hospital for some ailment and while she was meeting her family members, the pictures were taken and leaked to the media. One newspaper published it. This is a breach of her privacy," Luthra had said.

Justice Kaul had maintained the allegations against her are 'very serious' and the court cannot consider granting her bail at this juncture.

On February 10, the top court had granted Singhal interim bail for two months to enable her to take care of her ailing daughter.