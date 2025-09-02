Menu
SC grants anticipatory bail to cartoonist accused over ‘objectionable’ posts on PM, RSS

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria noted that the petitioner has apologised on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 08:05 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 08:05 IST
