SC grants protection from arrest to Umar Ansari in 2022 violation of model code of conduct case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted protection from arrest to Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on his plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ansari, submitted that the main accused has been granted regular bail in the matter.

The Allahabad High Court on December 19 last year had rejected the anticipatory bail application of Ansari, and said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence is made out.