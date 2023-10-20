SC imposes Rs 1 Lakh cost on a petitioner challenging restoration of NCP leader's LS membership

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by a lawyer challenging the restoration of Lok Sabha membership of Nationalist Congress Party leader Mohammed Faizal with Rs 1 lakh cost.

The petitioner, advocate Ashok Pandey, contended before a bench led by Justice B R Gavai that once an MP loses office due to conviction in a criminal case, they will continue to be disqualified until their acquittal by a higher court.

The bench, also comprising justices Aravind Kumar and Prashant Kumar Mishra, asked the petitioner, why he is filing a "frivolous" petition despite being a lawyer.