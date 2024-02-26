SC imposes Rs 1L as costs on petitioner for appeal against HC order deferring plea in promotion issue

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday imposed costs of 1 lakh on a petitioner for filing an appeal to challenge an order of the Allahabad High Court that adjourned his plea related to promotions after issuing a notice.

Observing that such petitions waste the court's time and increases pendency, a three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, Rajesh Bindal and Sandeep Mehta expressed displeasure over the practice of filing appeals against high court orders issuing notices or granting adjournments.

"We have come across several such Special Leave Petitions filed merely against orders issuing notice, granting adjournment or refusing interim protection. In reference to our earlier order, Advocate on Records are not postmen but also officers of the court and should not merely sign off. They owe a greater responsibility," the bench said.