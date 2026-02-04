SC notice to Centre on plea challenging NBEMS's decision to reduce NEET PG cut-off percentile

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to drastically reduce the qualifying cut-off percentiles for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a>-PG 2025-26.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notices to the Union of India, the NBEMS, the National Medical Commission and others. The matter is listed for next hearing on February 6.</p>.<p>With over 18,000 postgraduate medical seats across the country remaining vacant, the Board revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions, reducing it to zero from 40 percentile for reserved categories -- which will make even those scoring as low as minus 40 out of 800 to take part in the third round of counselling for PG medical seats.</p>.'Another way of fraud': Supreme Court flags Buddhism conversion for minority quota in NEET-PG.<p>According to the notice published by NBEMS, the NEET PG cutoff for the general category has been reduced to seven percentile from 50.</p>.<p>The top court was hearing a plea filed by social worker Harisharan Devgan, Dr Saurav Kumar, Dr Lakshya Mittal and Dr Akash Soni which submitted that the cut-off reduction violates Article 14 and Article 21.</p>.<p>The plea contended that eligibility criteria cannot be altered after commencement of the selection process, as aspirants prepared, competed, and made career choices based on the originally notified cut-offs.</p>.<p>The petition says that PG medical education cannot be treated as a commercial exercise and that regulatory authorities are required to prevent dilution of standards.</p>.<p>Several sections of the medical community have termed as "unprecedented and illogical" the NBEMS's decision to drastically reduce the cut-off percentile for candidates across all categories for NEET-PG 2025-26.</p>