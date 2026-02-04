Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC notice to Centre on plea challenging NBEMS's decision to reduce NEET PG cut-off percentile

According to the notice published by NBEMS, the NEET PG cutoff for the general category has been reduced to seven percentile from 50.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 10:54 IST
Supreme CourtNEET

Follow us on :

Follow Us