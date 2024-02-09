SC quashes Andhra Pradesh High Court order expressing disapproval at SC Collegium, castigating Jagan Reddy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an Andhra Pradesh High Court order voicing its strong disapproval over the Supreme Court Collegium transferring two chief justices and castigating Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his apparent attempts to undermine it.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal set aside the observations made in the order passed by a single-judge bench of the high court and disposed of the matter.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the December 30, 2020 judgement by Justice Rakesh Kumar of the high court.