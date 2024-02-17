SC quashes bail granted by Madras HC to drug peddler; directs courts to avoid giving bail if large quantities seized

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stated that the courts should be slow in granting even regular bail, forget the possibility of anticipatory bail, in a case where a huge quantity of narcotic substances has been recovered. The apex court stressed it was even more necessary to keep the accused in police custody if they allegedly have criminal antecedents.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta quashed the anticipatory bail granted to B Ramu in a case related to recovery 232.5 kg of ganja, saying the Madras High Court order is cryptic and perverse on the face of the record and cannot be sustained.

The court also objected to a "manifestly, a very strange approach" adopted by the HC's single judge in the order of anticipatory bail by directing that the appellant would deposit a sum of Rs 30,000 to the credit of the registered Tamil Nadu Advocate Clerk Association, Chennai along with various other conditions.

Such a condition "is totally alien to the principles governing bail jurisprudence and is nothing short of perversity," the bench said in its order on February 12, 2024.

Citing Section 37 of the NDPS Act, the bench said, "A plain reading of statutory provision makes it abundantly clear that in the event, the Public Prosecutor opposes the prayer for bail either regular or anticipatory, as the case may be, the court would have to record a satisfaction that there are grounds for believing that the accused is not guilty of the offence alleged and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail."