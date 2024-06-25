SC refuses to stay criminal proceedings against UP Congress president Ajay Rai in Gangsters Act case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay criminal proceedings initiated against Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai in a trial court in Varanasi under a Gangsters Act case registered in 2010.

A vacation bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal issued notice to the UP government on the plea filed by Rai against an order of the Allahabad high court.

The top court posted the matter for hearing on July 15.

The FIR in the case was registered on March 26, 2010 by a man named Bhanu Pratap Singh at Chetganj police station in Varanasi.

Rai recently lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third time from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections.

The high court had dismissed the petition filed by Rai and four others, holding that the trial of the case was at an advanced stage and nine witnesses have already been examined.