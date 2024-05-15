SC rejects plea for termination of over 27-week pregnancy, says foetus has fundamental right to live

The woman's counsel said the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act talks about the mother only.

"It is made for mother," he said.

The bench said the duration of pregnancy was over seven months now.

"What about the right of the child to survive? How do you address that?" the bench asked.

The counsel said the foetus is in the womb and till the child is delivered, it is the right of the mother.

"The petitioner at this stage is under severe traumatic condition. She can't come outside also. She is taking classes for NEET exam. She is under highly traumatic condition. She can't face the society at this stage," he said.

The lawyer argued that her mental and physical well-being should be considered.