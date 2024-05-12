SC tells ex Mumbai cop Pradeep Sharma to surrender to get bail in fake encounter case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed Mumbai's encounter specialist, ex cop Pradeep Sharma, convicted in a 2006 fake encounter case, to first surrender to the process of law, to get bail during the pendency of his appeal against the Bombay High Court's order of reversing his acquittal in the matter.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra said his bail is being considered as it is not opposed by the prosecution on the ground that he has remained on bail during the pendency of the matter before the High Court.

After hearing senior advocate Sidharth Luthra for Sharma, the bench said, "Now that the appeal is being entertained under the provisions of Section 379 CrPC read with the Supreme Court (Enlargement of Criminal Appellate Jurisdiction) Act, 1970 and taking note of the fact that the appellant was on bail during the proceedings before the High Court, and his bail is not opposed by the public prosecutor, his bail is being considered."