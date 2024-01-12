SC tells Union Government to frame policy on phasing out heavy duty diesel vehicles

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has told the Union Government to frame a policy within six months to replace heavy duty diesel vehicles such as trucks and trailers with those BS VI, which are run on clean fuels, highlighting that the issue of air pollution is of a great deal of importance to every citizen.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal also asked the Union government's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to continue exploring the possibility of finding better sources, including CNG, Hybrid or Electric, for the use of heavy duty vehicles.

The court also stressed the issue is more significant in the context of the severe air pollution faced by Delhi NCT and Delhi NCR areas during the last few years.

"For the last few months, the air quality index in the said areas has been in the category of very unhealthy or hazardous," it said.

The court passed its directions in an appeal by the Container Corporation of India Ltd against the National Green Tribunal's March 8, 2019 orders to ensure that diesel vehicles stop visiting the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Tughlakabad in Delhi and shift to electric, hybrid and CNG vehicles in phased manner.

In its judgement, the bench found the NGT's orders were "totally unjustified and unwarranted observations" in restricting diesel vehicles in the national capital to control the air pollution as if people living here are entitled to pollution free environment and not those living in other parts of the country.

The bench said, "Such an observation by the NGT is in complete ignorance of the fact that citizens living in other parts of the country other than Delhi NCR also have a fundamental right to a pollution free environment as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India."