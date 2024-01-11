SC to examine on Jan 12 pre-arrest bail plea by Union Minister Nisith Pramanik

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider on Friday, a plea of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik for anticipatory bail in an attempt-to-murder case lodged in 2018

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal sought response from the West Bengal government and asked senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing Pramanik, to serve the copy of the petition on the state's counsel.

Pramanik’s counsel contended before the court that his client is a member of Parliament and the high court declined to grant him protection from arrest.

The counsel submitted that earlier he was with the Trinamool Congress and now he is with the BJP, and stressed that he may be arrested in the case.