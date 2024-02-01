SC to hear bail plea of Surendra Gadling in 2016 Surjagarh mine arson case on February 8

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on February 8 the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar posted the matter for hearing after senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, mentioned the matter.

The top court on October 10 last year issued a notice to the Maharashtra government on his plea against the Bombay High Court order.

On January 31 last year, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had refused to grant bail to Gadling while noting that prima facie the accusations against him were true.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.