SC to pronounce judgment on same-sex marriage today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Tuesday its judgement on a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages in India.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha had, on May 11, 2023, reserved the judgement after 10 days of hearing.

Senior advocates, A M Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, K V Viswanathan (now elevated as SC judge), Anand Grover and Saurabh Kirpal, argued on behalf of 21 petitioners in the case.

The Centre had vehemently opposed the plea, saying allowing the petitioners' contention would cause havoc in the realm of personal laws. It also maintained the subject can be handled by the legislature only, due to its massive repercussions.

The central government also claimed among all states, seven have responded to its query on the issue of same-sex marriage. Of these, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam have opposed the petitioners' contention seeking legal sanction for such marriages.