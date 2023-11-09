SC upholds validity of key provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

One of the petitions filed by R Shah through advocate Anne Mathew challenged several provisions of the IBC and said,"The impugned provisions are inherently violative of the principle of natural justice and strike at the root of the right of livelihood, right to trade and profession, and also the right to equality of the petitioner under Article 21 (right to life), 19(1)(g) (Right to practice any profession), and 14 (right to equality, respectively, of the Constitution".