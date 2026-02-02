Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Scared of one quote': Rahul, BJP lock horns over ex-Army chief's memoir in Lok Sabha

Singh accused Rahul of 'misleading' the House and asked him whether the book was published.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 14:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiLok Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us