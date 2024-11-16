Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SCBA writes to CJI Khanna to celebrate Constitution Day on apex court lawns

The SCBA, in its letter, said it has been organising Constitution Day, earlier known as Law Day, for more than five decades to felicitate members of the fraternity.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 14:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 14:12 IST
India NewsChief Justice of IndiaConstitution DaySanjiv Khanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us