<p>Mumbai: The Seattle metropolitan area of United States, which is home to global leaders such as Boeing, Amazon, Microsoft, and Starbucks, is keen to expand air cargo and passenger services with India — a major development just days after India-US relations broke the ice by announcing a trade deal.</p><p>The World Trade Center Mumbai, in association with the All-India Association of Industries (AIAI), hosted a high-level business delegation from Seattle in the financial capital of India during which the encouraging development emerged. </p><p>This is the first India-focused leadership mission of its kind from the state of Washington, organized by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Greater Seattle Partners, comprising more than 35 senior leaders from business, real estate, technology, aviation, and the creative economy covering the entire gamut of trade ties.</p><p>Sharing insights on the Seattle region's economic strengths, innovation ecosystem, and opportunities for Indian companies, Dave Somers, County Executive, Snohomish County, Seattle Region said: "The county of Snohomish hosts the historic Boeing Factory positioning the city of Seattle as an aerospace hub. We at Seattle value international cooperation in trade and investment. With an experience in being a hub for high value manufacturing, we wish to collaborate in areas such as aerospace, advanced manufacturing and telecom technology, green energy, and infrastructure development."</p><p>"In the coming months we will develop a sustainable hub for aviation fuel in line with international standards thereby providing a window of opportunity for international players. Being heavily dependent on international trade, we are always open for trade and development in Snohomish County in Seattle," Somers added.</p><p>Speaking at the event, Sam Cho, Commissioner, Port of Seattle, said, "The Port of Seattle is one of the most diversified ports in the United States and a major international gateway. We are deeply committed to global connectivity, with the largest cruise business on the U.S. West Coast and a strong maritime presence through the Northwest Seaport Alliance formed in 2015. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, our trade volumes have remained steady".</p><p>"The Seattle metropolitan region is home to global leaders such as Boeing, Amazon, Microsoft, and Starbucks. We see significant opportunities to expand air cargo and passenger services with India, which is currently our 13th-largest air cargo trade partner. With over 277,000 passengers traveling between Seattle and India, we also remain focused on strengthening trade, services, and connectivity. We highly value the role of the World Trade Center and admire the spirit of innovation and service demonstrated by Indian enterprises." added Sam Cho.</p><p>In his welcome address, Dr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, WTC, Mumbai and President, AIAI said: "The recent India–US trade deal, aims to scale bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 500 billion by 2030, similarly we should aim to scale capital flows from US to India from the current mark of 50 Billion dollars. This will lead to improved market access to US markets helping exporters and driving investment flows".</p><p>Angela Birney, Mayor, City of Redmond, Seattle Region, said: "Redmond is a global hub for innovation built on talent, diversity, and international collaboration. Nearly 45% of our residents were born outside the United States, and 75% of adults hold a bachelor's degree or higher. The Indian community and Indian entrepreneurs play a vital role in our economy and cultural fabric".</p><p>"Redmond hosts a growing startup ecosystem in artificial intelligence, fusion energy, implant computers, and clean technology, and is home to several global Indian companies such as HCL, Tata Group, and Tech Mahindra, strengthening two-way economic ties. India is a strategic partner in education, innovation, culture, and long-term growth. By investing in relationships with India, we invest in shared prosperity. The US is seriously looking at India as a preferred investment destination" added Birney.</p>