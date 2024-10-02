Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sebi chief Madhabi Buch unlikely to get extension at the end of her tenure

A reason being cited for this is the damage caused to the reputation of the equity markets regulator by the allegations made against her by Hindenburg Research.
Arup Roychoudhury
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 00:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 00:06 IST
India NewsSebiMadhabi Puri Buchextension

Follow us on :

Follow Us