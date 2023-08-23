Home
india

Security measures for G20 Summit include 450 rapid response police teams

A total of seven disaster management teams will remain stationed at strategic locations.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 13:51 IST

Elaborate security arrangements will be put in place across Delhi for the G20 Summit with the deployment of more than 450 quick response teams of police as well as disaster management units at the summit venue, designated hotels and routes to be taken by dignitaries, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is leading the charge of tackling emergency situations during the summit to be held at Pragati Maidan on September 8-10, a Raj Niwas official said.

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security plans with the deployment of more than 450 quick response teams and PCR vans, over 50 ambulances and fire-fighting machinery in and around the airport, 23 designated hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat and along the routes to be taken by the dignitaries and delegates, they said.

A total of seven disaster management teams will remain stationed at strategic locations including four hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat and IARI-PUSA.

The security arrangements will be further augmented at these venues through deployment of QRTs, ambulances and fire-fighting personnel besides National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, they added.

(Published 23 August 2023, 13:51 IST)
India NewsDelhiDelhi PoliceG20 summitNDRFNational Disaster Response Fund (NDRF)Rajghat

