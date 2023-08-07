Several J&K leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad's party rejoin Congress

More than 20 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, most of them from Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party, joined the Congress in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge here on Monday.

Kharge said the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir is being strengthened day by day.

"We welcome several prominent leaders who joined us today. It is an indication of how the people of Jammu and Kashmir want Jammu & Kashmir Congress to take lead in addressing their issues and usher peace and progress," the Congress president tweeted.