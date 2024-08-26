Sex ratio fell, maternal mortality rate rose in Delhi in 2023: report

Delhi started the monthly monitoring of sex ratio of institutional births from 2004. The data is collected on a monthly basis from 100 major hospitals which account for 71.70 per cent of total registered births in the year 2023 in Delhi. This helps to review the sex ratio at the highest level in the shortest possible time without waiting for the yearly indicators. The sex ratio of institutional births on the basis of these 100 hospitals comes out to 924 in the year 2023, the report pointed out.