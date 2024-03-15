Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal attended 1/10 meetings held by 'One Nation, One Election' panel to discuss draft

Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal have the lowest attendance in the meetings held by the Ram Nath Kovind-led High Level Committee for One Nation, One Election (ONOE).

Of the 14 meetings held by the nine-member panel exclusively where outside parties were not invited, both attended four meetings. However, both attended only one meeting of the ten convened to discuss the draft and were absent when the report was finalised on March 10.

When the panel had a consultation with the Law Commission on October 25 last year, the second time they met, all members were present. If one adds this, Shah and Meghwal attended five meetings.

When it was formed, the panel had ten members but Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury quit the panel, saying he has “no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve” the committee.