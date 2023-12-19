Shashi Tharoor, Danish Ali, Supriya Sule among 49 more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Farooq Abdullah, Danish Ali, Karti Chidambaram, Dimple Yadav and Manish Tewari were among 49 more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the session on Tuesday.

This comes after Opposition MPs protested in the House over the prior suspension of their colleagues on Monday and raised slogans against the Modi government.

As many as 78 opposition members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday from the House for unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair after they raised slogans over the Parliament security breach issue and disrupted proceedings.

This takes the total number of suspended MPs to 142.

More to follow....